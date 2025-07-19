Barcelona WhatsApp message to Nico Williams collapsed €58m deal

Barcelona are still searching for their new signing in attack this summer, with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams firmly in the rearview mirror. The Catalan side failed to convince Williams and his agent that he would be registered without issues, but a message sent to the Basque player helped implode the deal.

The primary reason for a breakdown in negotiations was that Barcelona could not provide guarantees that Williams would be registered without issues before the end of the summer. When agent Felix Tainta demanded a clause to allow him to leave for free if he was not registered, Barcelona refused, placing negotiations into a stalemate situation.

Barcelona WhatsApp message to Nico Williams

The 22-year-old was keen on a move to Barcelona, and they had said that they could pay up his €58m release clause, but required some time to resolve their salary limit issues again. Yet from the Barcelona perspective, they felt that the halt in progress was down to agent Tainta and his demands, rather than obstacles put in the way by Williams.

However Sport now explain that the decision to stay and renew his deal with Athletic was taken in the space of an afternoon. A figure at Barcelona had sent Williams a WhatsApp directly saying something along the lines of ‘Leave Tainta, and get Jorge Mendes or Pini Zahavi to represent you.’ Both are agents with a close relationship with Barcelona.

Athletic Club renewal negotiated that night

Yet Williams and his family, Tainta also represents Inaki Williams, have a close relationship with their agent forged over many years. The attempt to break them up caused a complete breakdown between Williams and Barcelona, who asked Tainta to negotiate a renewal with Athletic that afternoon. The following morning, Williams’ contract renewal was announced.

Barcelona now casting around for alternatives

Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde commented that the entire case was a reminder that transfer market is unpredictable, and now Barcelona have been left casting around for alternatives. Last summer Barcelona were able to pivot to sign Dani Olmo swiftly, but there is no clear alternative at this point for the Catalan giants.