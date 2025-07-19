Barcelona stance on Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who appears to be the most logical star option for the Catalan giants this summer. The Liga champions are yet to make a formal move for Rashford yet though.

Rashford was offered to the Catalan side in January, and he held out until the final days of the transfer market for a potential offer from Barcelona. The 27-year-old is reportedly desperate to sign for the club, and is willing to hold out for a move again this summer, having communicated that he is also open to a significant wage cut.

Why Barcelona have not made a move for Rashford

With the signing of priority Luis Diaz seemingly off the table, Rashford seems the most likely option. United are willing to sell Rashford this summer for €45m, but MD explain that Barcelona have no intention of spending big on the England international either. Amid reports that Director of Football Deco is not convinced by a move for Rashford, the Catalan paper say that the conditions of a deal would have to be ‘very favourable’ for Barcelona. Manager Hansi Flick has given the green light for a move.

That includes the aforementioned wage cut, but potentially a loan with an option to buy deal, rather than a straight transfer. Manchester United are keen to cut permanent ties with Rashford, and Barcelona regard the ‘ball as being in Rashford’s court’ to secure said deal, after multiple contacts with his brother agent and Arturo Canales, his other representation.

Roony Bardghji has surprised Hansi Flick and the players with his high level. They think he's ready for the first team. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 18, 2025

Barcelona could be priced out of alternatives

They go on to say that Barcelona have other options on their shortlist that would fit the bill, but ones that due to their age, would hold high price tags. After the Vitor Roque signing, Barcelona are wary of bringing in a younger player before they are ready. Previous names mentioned have been Bryan Zaragoza, Christopher Nkunku, Antonio Nusa and Rafael Leao. The former would be the least expensive, with the others looking unlikely.