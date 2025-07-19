Barcelona have struggled to afford first team players in recent years, so there has been an increased focus on signing teenagers that can develop into senior players after a spell in La Masia.

Roony Bardghji, who was recently signed from FC Kobenhavn, falls into this category, and he will have the chance to impress Hansi Flick during pre-season. Others from the youth academy will also go on the tour of Asia, so there is scope for players to be promoted to the first team, as was the case with Marc Casado, Marc Bernal and Gerard Martin last summer.

Because Barcelona are comfortable promoting from within, they are happy to spend on younger players at home and abroad. In recent years, there has been an emphasis on scouting in South American, and a new target has emerged during this search.

As reported by MD, Barcelona are showing interest in Fluminense winger Riquelme Felipe. The 18-year-old, who can play on either wing, has already made 17 appearances for the Brazilian giants, which underlines their faith in his ability.

Riquelme, who is left-footed, is described as a player that can score and assist, with a strong team ethic. He is named after former Argentina great Juan Roman Riquelme, who played 30 times for Barcelona between 2002 and 2005.

Like Bardghji, Riquelme would be a market opportunity

As per the report, Riquelme would be available as a free agent for clubs outside of Brazil from March 2026. Because of this, Barcelona could seek a cut-price deal with Fluminense, as they did with FC Kobenhavn for Bardghji.

The winger positions are one area that Barcelona want to strengthen. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are two top starters, but there is a distinct lack of depth outside of Ferran Torres, who is more effective as a number nine. Bardghji will be an option for Flick in this regard, and if he joins, Riquelme could be too.