Barcelona are looking for a new recruit to strengthen their forward line, and with their top two targets looking impossible, are scouring the market for alternative options. One player that is available is Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

After Nico Williams turned Barcelona down, and with Luis Diaz seemingly an impossible deal for the Blaugrana, Director of Football Deco has been forced to look into alternative options. One of those options is Nunez, who is looking for a fresh start after sliding down the pecking order at Liverpool.

Saudi Arabia leading the way after Napoli move collapses

For some time it looked as if Nunez might be on his way to Napoli, but talks between Liverpool and Napoli did not come fruition. Caught Offside explain that Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are the most interested in a move for the Uruguay international. Liverpool are starting negotiatons at €70m, and would be likely to get closest to that with an offer from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile Barcelona and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on Nunez’s situation, should be become a more feasible option.

Previous links to Atletico Madrid

In recent months it is Atletico Madrid who have been more closely linked with Nunez. Enquiries had taken place in recent months, and Los Colchoneros were looking at alternatives up front. Nunez was keen on a move to Madrid, but Atletico have decided to move for other options, with Ademola Lookman now in their sights, following the signing of Thiago Almada.

Rodrigo De Paul's reaction to Thiago Almada's signing for Atlético Madrid. 🇦🇷🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ooIWiVAJqq — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 18, 2025

Barcelona move only likely on their terms

Based on other reporting on Barcelona’s position on the likes of Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford, a move for Nunez seems unlikely, particularly at the price Liverpool are asking for. If Nunez were to become available on a loan deal, that could shift the matter, but in theory Barcelona are looking for a different style of forward too.