Barcelona are set to make Marcus Rashford their third summer signing, with a deal having been struck with Manchester United. The England international will join on a season-long loan that included an option to make the move permanent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Rashford reportedly made it clear that he only wanted Barcelona, and with the La Liga champions having moved on from Luis Diaz due to Liverpool’s asking price, they have quickly wrapped up an agreement with Man United.

Rashford will shortly head to Catalonia for medical tests, and he is expected to confirmed in time to join up with Hansi Flick’s squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, which gets underway next week.

Barcelona will still need to register Rashford upon his arrival, which will not be easy to do considering that they must also do the same for Joan Garcia, who joined from Espanyol at the start of July. But their efforts to do so have been made easier.

As reported by David Ornstein, Barcelona will pay 100% of Rashford’s wages during his loan spell, which was crucial in Man United giving the green light to the deal. But they only agreed to this because the 27-year-old has decided to reduce his salary by 30%, as per Sport.

Rashford to receive €10m during Barcelona loan

All in, Rashford has been earning €18m per season at Man United, but as per Ben Jacobs, Barcelona will assume approximately €10m upon his arrival, with the Premier League side not paying any of his wages. This sacrifice will make it easier for the Catalans to be able to register him with La Liga, although work needs to be done in this regard to make it a reality.

Barcelona will now start the process of selling players to ensure that Garcia and Rashford will be able to play on the first matchday of the 2025-26 La Liga season, which gets underway in less than four weeks’ time.