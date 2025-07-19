Barcelona agree Marcus Rashford deal with Manchester United

Barcelona are set to make Marcus Rashford their third signing of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United giving the green light for a deal to be done.

It’s no secret that Barcelona have had Rashford on their radar since January, when they missed out on signing him on loan. He has been one of their leading targets for this summer, although he was second in the pecking order for many weeks, with sporting director Deco prioritising a deal for Luis Diaz.

But with the Liverpool man now out of reach, Barcelona have moved on to Rashford – and they have moved quickly. An offer was made in the last 24 hours, and MD have now reported that it has been accepted, with only minor details left to be finalised before the England international can join the La Liga champions.

Rashford is expected to travel to Catalonia in the next few hours in order to undergo medical tests, and once those are completed, he will be able to join Hansi Flick’s squad for their pre-season schedule. Barring any complications, he will be on the club’s tour of Asia, which starts next week.

Rashford will join on loan with an option to buy

It’s reported that Barcelona have agreed an initial loan deal with Man United, and they will have the option to sign Rashford on a permanent basis, although it has yet to be revealed what the value of the buy clause is.

As a squad option, Rashford is ideal for Barcelona and Flick. Many believe that he will be an excellent fit for Spanish football, and in particular, the system that the Catalans play. A deal should be wrapped up soon, and after that, the focus will be on ensuring that he is registered with La Liga before the new season kicks off in four weeks’ time.