Barcelona are about to make Marcus Rashford their third signing of the summer, with a deal having been agreed with Manchester United. The England international will travel to Catalonia in the coming hours, with a view to his arrival before confirmed before Hansi Flick’s squad jet off to east Asia for their pre-season tour.

In the last 24 hours, Barcelona made their move for Rashford, and Man United have allowed a deal to be done. He will join on a season-long loan with an option to buy, which is considered to be a very favourable deal for the Catalans.

And the good work of sporting director Deco continues, as it has been confirmed by Marca that Barcelona will have the option to sign Rashford next summer for €35m, which is much less than had been anticipated.

Man United agreed to lower Rashford buy clause

Man United were initially only considering a sale, but after Rashford made it clear that he only wanted Barcelona, they accepted a loan with option to buy. And although they want the buy clause to be worth €50m, Deco was able to lower the value to €35m, making it much more affordable for him to remain in Catalonia on a permanent basis from 2026 onwards.

Rashford’s impending arrival means that Barcelona have sorted their left wing problem, meaning that Luis Diaz will almost certainly no longer be an option that is explored. There is still a slight chance that he can join, but it would take significant departures, given that he would not be able to be registered.

Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji and Rashford are three very good additions for Barcelona, who are still expected to look to sign at least one more player – although any further arrivals would depend on sales, as mentioned. The priority would be adding depth in defence, with the full-back positions being particularly light.