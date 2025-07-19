Barcelona make offer for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

After spending the last two months courting the signatures of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and Athletic Club wide man Nico Williams, it appears Barcelona have decided to turn their attentions to their third-choice. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is reportedly desperate for a move to Camp Nou, and now Barcelona have begun making moves to bring him in.

The Blaugrana have been aware of his stance for some months, after Rashford was offered to them in January. Thus far he had been on the backburners though as the Catalan giants pursued first Williams and then Diaz. With a move for the Colombian looking impossible though, The Athletic report that Barcelona have made an offer for Rashford.

Barcelona want Rashford on favourable terms

Their information is that Barcelona have made a loan offer for Rashford with an option to buy the 27-year-old included via intermediaries. Manager Hansi Flick, who has already approved a move for him, has also spoken with Rashford. He is currently training alone and away from Ruben Amorim’s squad as he tries to resolve his future, but has voiced a desire to play with Lamine Yamal publicly.

The above information tallies with reports that Barcelona are interested in Rashford, but feel no need to make a major financial commitment to him.

Will Manchester United accept Barcelona’s offer?

So far Manchester United’s stance on the matter has been that they want to sell Rashford, and will ask for a fee of around €45-50m. However with Rashford seemingly set on holding out for a move to the Blaugrana, it is not clear whether they will compromise if the forward does not listen to other offers.

Rashford has said 'yes' to Barcelona. @MatteMoretto — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 19, 2025

Why do Barcelona want Rashford?

Barcelona and Flick have identified the forward line as the one area to strengthen this summer, with a left-sided forward preferred. They feel Raphinha can move inside at times, and Dani Olmo could also alternate with Robert Lewandowski up front going forward, and wanted a player that can stretch the game on the left and beat a defender.

Diaz and Williams were perhaps more natural options in that regard, but Rashford can work space against defenders, and is versatile enough to play both on the left side of attack, and through the middle. He also looks like a cost-effective solution if they can get him on loan.