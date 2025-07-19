Barcelona are expected to start their efforts to sign a new defender, now that a deal for Marcus Rashford has been struck. Specifically, head coach Hansi Flick is said to want a new right-back to provide competition to Jules Kounde, and one option that the Catalans have been considering in recent weeks is Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries, who terrorised Barcelona during their Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter last season, can be signed for €25m, as per a release clause in his contract. However, this is only active until the end of July, so time is running out to bring him to Catalonia.

And according to Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio (via Football Italia), Barcelona have yet to make an approach to the Nerazzurri in regards to Dumfries.

“No, we did not receive anything from them, there has never been anything in it. I can confirm there is a release clause, which was introduced during a difficult moment, but in my view we did well to protect the club’s heritage.

“We renewed his contract at a time when there was the genuine risk of losing him as a free agent. I can assure you that the clause scared you a lot more than it did us. Inter are relaxed and he is happy to stay.”

Barcelona need to sell before more signings can be made

Time is not on Barcelona’s side when it comes to their interest in Dumfries. Rashford’s impending arrival means that it is almost impossible for anyone else to join before existing players leave, given that significant salary space needs to be freed up in order for the Manchester United man, as well as Joan Garcia, to be registered with La Liga.

It would be a surprise to see Barcelona sign Dumfries, so it is understandable that Inter are relaxed about the situation. However, you can never say never in these situations.