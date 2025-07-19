Atletico Madrid interested in €35m Chelsea man despite full-back moves

Atletico Madrid continue to be active in the transfer market after making some major signings this summer in the form of Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena, Thiago Almada and Matteo Ruggeri. The fresh focus for Director of Football Carlos Bucero appears to be defence.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Atletico Madrid have taken an interest in Chelsea defender Renato Veiga. The 21-year-old central defender, who has also played at left-back, would be available for around €30-35m this summer, but Los Colchoneros would face competition for Veiga’s signature.

🚨🔴⚪️ Understand Renato #Veiga is on the shortlist for Atlético Madrid. There are more options, but Atlético are monitoring Veiga’s situation. The 21 y/o versatile defender could leave Chelsea if a suitable offer arrives. Price valuation: €30–35 million. Many enquiries have… pic.twitter.com/sYPVyknNOo — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 19, 2025

Move for Jesus Areso on the verge of completion

Meanwhile Osasuna right-back Jesus Areso appears to be on the verge of a move to Atletico. The Basque defender had been heavily linked to both Los Rojiblancos and Athletic Club, but as negotiations with Los Leones stalled, Atletico have now moved ahead in the race for him, with Diario AS saying a deal is imminent.

Areso, 26, has just a year left on his deal and has decided to leave Osasuna. It seems that Atletico will pay his €12m release clause after the player declared a preference to play at the Metropolitano. Training alone ahead of a deal, Areso was seen on Friday taking a phone call presumed to be related to the deal. He will sign a five-year contract with a €1.5m per annum salary, which could double depending on bonuses.

Consequences for Nahuel Molina

With Marcos Llorente and potentially Areso as options at right-back, it would leave Nahuel Molina on the outside looking in. The same outlet explain that both club and player are looking into an exit for Molina, who has interest from Villarreal and Serie A teams, although the Yellow Submarine have offered a loan rather than a permanent deal for the Argentina international.

🚨🔴⚪️ JUST IN – The departures of the following players, aged over 30, is NOT being considered by Atlético Madrid: – Javi Galan

– Josema Gimenez

– Clement Lenglet

– Koke

– Antoine Griezmann

– Jan Oblak

– Juan Musso [🎖️: @JaviGomara, @mundodeportivo] pic.twitter.com/FdNOq5C0Dj — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 19, 2025

Moving Molina on would kill two birds with one stone for Atletico, who with the signing of Thiago Almada have four non-EU players for three spots (Samuel Lino, Conor Gallagher, Molina). His exit would resolve any potential issues.