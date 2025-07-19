Atletico Madrid offer player in €30m deal for Inter target

Atletico Madrid are looking to add one more attacking target to Diego Simeone’s squad ahead of the 2025-26 season kicking off next month, and their leading target is Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.

Lookman, who has registered over 25 goal contributions in his last two seasons with the Serie A side, is expected to join a new club by the end of the summer. His preference is to head to Inter, whom he has agreed personal terms with. But despite this, Atleti believe that they can win the race for his signature.

🚨 BREAKING – Pending Confirmation: Atlético Madrid have prepared an offer of €30m plus Samuel Lino for Ademola Lookman to Atalanta. [@Corriere via @fcin1908it] pic.twitter.com/TaqtoIwuhz — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 19, 2025

And with Inter and Atalanta at an impasse in terms of an agreement, Atleti are looking to strike. According to Corriere dello Sport, they are prepared to submit a proposal to sign the Nigeria international winger.

Atleti are prepared to pay €30m, but in order to make up the deficit to Atalanta’s reported €50m asking price, they are willing to include Samuel Lino are part of the deal. The Brazilian winger is not expected to be a prominent player next season due to the arrival of Alex Baena, so he is a player that has options to leave.

Lookman arrival would complete Atleti’s attack

If a deal can be done for Lookman, Atleti would have outstanding strength in depth in attacking areas, which will please Simeone. However, he will surely be concerned about the lack of quality in central defence, which is supposed to be a priority area for Los Colchoneros in the transfer market.

A move for Cristian Romero looks to be dead, and so far, there have been no serious links to other players. That will be a concern for Atleti, who cannot afford to go for the easy option, which they did last summer with Clement Lenglet – although he turned out to be a relatively shrewd signing.

It remains to be seen whether Lookman joins, but while that deal is worked on, it is imperative that Atleti set their sights on a top-level centre-back.