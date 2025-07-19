Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes remains the most likely big-name departure from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but there is still little clarity on where the Brazilian could end up. The Premier League seems his most likely destination, but there is not the plethora of options one might imagine for a player of his talent.

The 24-year-old maintained a star billing at the start of last season in spite of the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, but as the season went on, his influence waned. After being taken off during the Copa del Rey final at half-time, he did not play again until the first game of the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal. Despite providing an assist for Gonzalo Garcia Torres, it remains his only start in their last 11 matches.

Arsenal ruled out of move for Rodrygo

Arsenal were consistently the side most closely linked with Rodrygo over the last couple of months. After moves for Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres though, the Gunners were cast as much less likely to move for Rodrygo, and now Cadena SER report that Arsenal definitively will not be his destination this summer.

Liverpool his most likely destination

Now it appears Liverpool are currently the side most likely to move for Rodrygo. The Reds are currently in pursuit of Hugo Ekitike after signing Florian Wirtz for big money, but if a deal for Luis Diaz to be sold can be orchestrated, they would have more room on the left for a star attacker, and more money to sign one with.

Price tag for Rodrygo

Prices between €80m and €100m have been quoted for Rodrygo in recent weeks, but increasingly Real Madrid are in a poor negotiating position. The Brazil international seems not to have a place in the starting XI with Xabi Alonso, and he would be an expensive substitute, who would be unhappy with a residual role. With few other destinations on the table, Liverpool may be able to negotiate a lower fee.