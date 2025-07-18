Barcelona are reportedly considering a return to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic for the upcoming season, as delays to work on Camp Nou continue. The Spotify Camp Nou was due to be ready for action in November of 2024, but now they could be back at Montjuic for a third season in a row.

The Catalan giants announced on Friday that their traditional curtain raiser the Joan Gamper trophy would not be taking place at Camp Nou on the 10th of August as originally planned, but at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff. Barcelona’s first La Liga match at home is scheduled for the weekend of the 14th of September, while they have requested that their first Champions League game be away from home, which would place their first European match on the 30th of September, 1st of October or 2nd. UEFA are unconvinced that Camp Nou will be ready though.

Barcelona considering return to Montjuic

According to MD, Barcelona are considering a temporary return to Montjuic this season, as a result of the delays. This is despite the Olympic stadium hosting a Post Malone concert just two days before a potential Liga clash with Valencia.

Why Barcelona are confident €100m VIP seats deal will be part of salary limit

Thus far it has been reported that Barcelona are content that a certificate of completion would be sufficient to convince auditors Crowe that the 475 VIP seats leased out for 30 years to the tune of €100m that the deal should be included in their accounts. The importance of which is whether they can includ that €100m in their salary limit.

Another route to ensuring the VIP seats are included in their accounts would be to provide those same VIP seats at Montjuic. If indeed they cannot return to Camp Nou in September, then this would be the avenue Barcelona would take.

Delays to Camp Nou reopening

Barcelona had initially scheduled the return to Camp Nou for November of 2024, coinciding with the 125th anniversary of the club’s inception. However that date was pushed back to first December, then February, then May; all dates confirmed publicly by club officials. A return in September would be a delay of at least 10 months – the club intend to reopen Camp Nou with a capacity of 60,000, as work continues on a third tier, before the capacity is increased to 105,000. The club have been granted one of two licences they need to return to the stadium, but are currently unable to complete the application for the second.