Real Oviedo eye former Real Madrid flop on La Liga return

Newly promoted Real Oviedo are looking for reinforcements ahead of their return to La Liga in the 2025/26 season.

Led by the mercurial Santi Cazorla the club secured an incredible promotion back to the top-flight via the Segunda Division playoffs last month.

That brought the Asturians back to the big time for the first time since 2000/01 with Cazorla the heartbeat and he is expected to sign an extension to complete one more year back in La Liga.

However, as the Asturians build up to the new campaign, the club are struggling to add experience to Veljko Paunovic’s squad.

The deal to secure veteran striker Salomon Rondon on a season-long loan from Pachuca is a major coup, but more is needed.

Real Oviedo chase Real Madrid flop

As per reports from Marca, former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has popped up on the transfer radar at the Estadio Carloa Tartiere.

Paunovic is rumoured to be open to a link up with his fellow Serbian despite the latter’s high profile issues at Los Blancos.

Jovic joined Real Madrid in a €60m deal in 2019 – after a sensational season with Eintracht Frankfurt – but his three seasons in the Spanish capital were a disaster with just three La Liga goals scored.

He was eventually moved on to Fiorentina in 2022, followed by two years at AC Milan, none of which served to revive his career.

The 27-year-old is now available as a free agent, after the expiry of his contract at the San Siro, and Real Oviedo are putting together a contract offer.

Real Oviedo are not alone in their transfer interest, with a rumoured package also put forward by Mexican side Cruz Azul, and domestic rivals Getafe are in the hunt.

Jovic is rumoured to prefer a stay in Europe but his wage demands will need to drop to seal a switch to Oviedo.