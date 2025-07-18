Real Madrid’s determination to play at a world leading stadium continues to hit the club in the pocket in 2025.

The club are in the final stages of the ambitious renovation plans at their Estadio Santiago Bernabeu home.

As part of the upgrade, and the impact of no fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Real Madrid moved games away from the stadium for two years.

On their return in 2021, the new arena was the envy of the football world with renovations which included a retractable roof, a 360-degree video display score board, a steel-slatted facade on the stadium exterior and an esports area.

Alongside those improvements, the goal of the club has been to improve fan experiences and open up new revenue streams, to fund the development.

Real Madrid’s noise problem

However, despite the initial optimism, the club have experienced a host of issues with local authorities over noise pollution and crowd management for live events.

Real Madrid were quoted a €20-25m fee to implement sound proofing in the arena, but it seems there is no guarantee it will sufficiently block out noise for the surrounding areas of the Spanish capital.

According to previous reports from Cadena Cope, the President of the Madrid Regional government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has focused renewed efforts to resolve the matter. She asked the Interior Counsel to look into the matter and possibly change the law that regulates noise levels.

Santiago Bernabeu cost revealed

As per reports from Diario AS, the cost for the club and president Florentino Perez continues to spiral, with the overall outlay of the transformation now amounting to €1.347 billion since the start of the project.

That is based on the club’s annual accounts being released and in the 2024/25 season alone they spent €184m, as progress stepped up a gear, but ‘all works are expected to be complete by the end of 2025/26.’