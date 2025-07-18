Rayo Vallecano offload striker to Qatar ahead of European return

One of Rayo Vallecano’s longest serving players could be heading for a club exit in the coming weeks.

The club are gearing up for a historic recall to action in August and return to European competition in the UEFA Conference League.

La Liga were granted an extra place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, which was already wrapped up before the final day of the campaign, as the Europa League and Conference League spots went to the wire.

Rayo held their nerve to get over the line at home to Mallorca to finish in eighth place, and bring European football back to club for the first time since 2001.

However, Rayo is a club almost constantly mired in issues, and fans have been further irked by recent rumours of their stadium not being up to code to play La Liga or Conference League games in 2025.

Raul de Tomas to leave Rayo

That situation is being worked on but a club hero – in Raul de Tomas – might not be there for the incoming famous nights.

De Tomas played a bit part role last season, with the experienced striker opening up on his mental health struggles, which saw him unavailable for action across a sustained period.

The 30-year-old has played for Rayo across two spells, but the last three years have been low-key, after re-joining from Espanyol in 2022.

He will be fondly remembered for scoring 24 goals in their promotion campaign from the Segunda Division in 2017/18 but reports from Mundo Deportivo indicate a deal has been agreed with Qatari side Al Wakrah.

Rayo wait to learn Conference League opponent

Inigo Perez will hope to be given a portion of a €1m fee to reinvest in his squad before their Conference League playoff.

Rayo’s opponents for the playoff will become clear in a few weeks, but they will be seeded, and a two legged tie will decide if they qualify for the league phase.