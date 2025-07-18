Luka Modric ‘approves’ AC Milan’s move for ex Real Madrid teammate

Luka Modric is already using his influence at AC Milan after completing a free transfer move from Real Madrid.

On the back of the club not offering him another 12 month contract extension, Modric brought down the curtain on 13 incredible years in Madrid, after the FIFA Club World Cup.

With the veteran playmaker is determined to realise his dream of playing at the World Cup next summer, as he signed a one-year deal at the San Siro, with the option to extend for 2026/27.

As Modric settles in Milan, he could quickly be joined by a familiar face, with reports from Diario AS claiming he’s given the green light over a move for Fran Garcia.

Real Madrid set Fran Garcia asking price

An asking price of €20m has been set by Real Madrid for Garcia, who has emerged as a target for AC Milan, as they look to replace Theo Hernandez and that fee could be bumped up to as much as €25-30m, despite valuing him at €15m last summer.

The arrival of Alvaro Carreras has filled Xabi Alonso’s first choice left back spot with Ferland Mendy ahead of Garcia in the pecking order despite his recent injury record.

AC Milan and Modric are keen for Garcia to make the move, but the defender does not want to leave Real Madrid and that could block an exit.

Similarly to Mendy, the 30-year-old has two years left on his deal and he is confident he can fight for his place with Carreras.

Fran Garcia’s agent reaches out to AC Milan

Despite the potential for a stand off further down the line, AC Milan are ready to push ahead, with Garcia’s agent Gines Carvajal reportedly opening talks with the Serie A giants.

Theo Hernandez’s move to Al Hilal has ramped up AC Milan’s need at left back, but they want to keep a deal below €30m.