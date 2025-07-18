Real Madrid had made a strong play for the signature of Morocco under-17 starlet Abdellah Ouazane. The 16-year-old creative midfielder was targeted by a series of European giants, but with the documents redacted and the medical complete, Los Blancos decided to pull the plug on the deal.

Ouazane has been in the Spanish capital for the past five days since Monday, expecting to sign for Real Madrid. Their plan was for Ouazane to join their Castilla side and work under Alvaro Arbeloa this season, regarding him as one of the most talented players in Europe of his age.

Real Madrid decide not to risk Ouazane deal

News that Real Madrid had stalled on the agreement broke on Thursday though, and Marca now say that the deal has collapsed for ‘unknown reasons’. Diario AS are more direct, and say that Ouazane failed his medical, and Real Madrid have decided not to go ahead with the deal. His brother Zakaria Ouazane, 18, was also supposed to sign for Real Madrid, but that will not go ahead either.

What next for Ouazane?

Ouazane and his family have returned to the Netherlands to begin training for the new season. It was not published what part of the medical that Ouazane failed, and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona or PSG could revive their interest in the teenage talent, or if they would be willing to take a risk on him. He had turned down three offers from Ajax to remain, but a return to the Dutch giants could also be an option – his agent has explained that they will look into alternative options. He is now out of contract, and free to move as a free agent. Real Madrid made the decision to move for him after an impressive under-17 African Cup of Nations.