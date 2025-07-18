Luis Diaz has been non-committal on his future.
Barcelona lose further ground on top attacking target as personal terms are agreed

What hopes Barcelona have of signing top attacking target Luis Diaz are fading with every day that passes. The Liverpool winger is the priority for Director of Football Deco, yet the Catalan giants remain paralysed by their inability to register players.

Early on in their pursuit of Diaz, to whom Barcelona have been heavily linked for several months, it was said that the Blaugrana were the priority for the Colombian winger, who has admired them since he was a child. That no longer seems to be the case, with Diaz actively pushing for a move to rivals Bayern Munich.

Luis Diaz agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich

According to Christian Falk on CFBayernInsider, Diaz and Bayern already have an agreement on personal terms. Liverpool have rejected two offers, the largest of €65m, but Bayern are expected to make a third bid in excess of €70m. Their expectation is around €80 will be required to twist Liverpool’s arm, despite their insistence that he is not available.

Diaz is keen on a move to Bayern Munich.
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Falk goes on to reveal that Diaz would earn around €14m gross per year, with bonuses on top of that. Bayern are confident that they will soon meet with Liverpool to discuss a deal.

Diaz’s request to Liverpool

In addition, Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Diaz has told Liverpool that he would like to join Bayern Munich specifically. He does dispute the idea that a deal between Diaz and Bayern has been agreed.

Barcelona looking into alternatives

The Blaugrana are already looking into alternatives, with Marcus Rashford the most heavily linked of any of them. The likes of Bryan Zaragoza, Antonio Nusa and Christopher Nkunku have been associated with Barcelona too, but the reality is that they are unable to give Deco a firm budget to work with as things stand. It looks as if it could be another window in which Barcelona’s business is done late in the transfer window.

