What hopes Barcelona have of signing top attacking target Luis Diaz are fading with every day that passes. The Liverpool winger is the priority for Director of Football Deco, yet the Catalan giants remain paralysed by their inability to register players.

Early on in their pursuit of Diaz, to whom Barcelona have been heavily linked for several months, it was said that the Blaugrana were the priority for the Colombian winger, who has admired them since he was a child. That no longer seems to be the case, with Diaz actively pushing for a move to rivals Bayern Munich.

Barcelona must notify La Liga and UEFA of their stadium plans for next season by mid-August, and a return to Montjuïc is once again being considered. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 18, 2025

Luis Diaz agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich

According to Christian Falk on CFBayernInsider, Diaz and Bayern already have an agreement on personal terms. Liverpool have rejected two offers, the largest of €65m, but Bayern are expected to make a third bid in excess of €70m. Their expectation is around €80 will be required to twist Liverpool’s arm, despite their insistence that he is not available.

Falk goes on to reveal that Diaz would earn around €14m gross per year, with bonuses on top of that. Bayern are confident that they will soon meet with Liverpool to discuss a deal.

✅ Bosses of @FCBayern are confident that there will be soon a Meeting with Liverpool for negotations of a Transfer of Luis Díaz (28)

❇️ Bayern have agreement with Diaz for a contract til 2029, salary of €14 Mio + add-ons per year @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 pic.twitter.com/4QpfddXBNs — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 18, 2025

Diaz’s request to Liverpool

In addition, Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Diaz has told Liverpool that he would like to join Bayern Munich specifically. He does dispute the idea that a deal between Diaz and Bayern has been agreed.

🚨🔴 Luis #Diaz has not only informed Liverpool of his desire to leave, but has now also made it clear to #LFC that he would like to join FC Bayern if possible. The transfer is approved by Vincent Kompany. There is no full agreement between Bayern and Díaz yet. However, personal… pic.twitter.com/zBRrO9Qk85 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2025

Barcelona looking into alternatives

The Blaugrana are already looking into alternatives, with Marcus Rashford the most heavily linked of any of them. The likes of Bryan Zaragoza, Antonio Nusa and Christopher Nkunku have been associated with Barcelona too, but the reality is that they are unable to give Deco a firm budget to work with as things stand. It looks as if it could be another window in which Barcelona’s business is done late in the transfer window.