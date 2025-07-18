Barcelona plan future talks with Hansi Flick’s latest La Masia graduate

Hansi Flick is planning on utilising a host of rising talent from the famed La Masia academy as Barcelona head away on preseason duty.

On the back of a tournament free summer, Flick’s squad have returned for training before flying to Japan.

Flick has benefitted from a revived conveyor belt of talent emerging from La Masia since his arrival at the club in 2024 with Lamine Yamal the shining light.

However the German coach is keen to bring forward more talent and Malian winger Ibrahim Diarra will be given a chance in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old joined Barcelona shortly after Flick arrival last summer, and impressed for the B team, and regularly trained with the first team in 2024/25.

His role has increased in recent weeks, but reports from Diario Sport claim the club are still considering the next step in his development, after winning the UEFA Youth League in 2025.

Flick’s preseason plan for Ibrahim Diarra

Flick is not 100% on including him in the travelling party and the arrival of Roony Bardghji has further complicated his path to a first team chance.

Barcelona are reportedly considering offers for Diarra, despite his clear promise, and they must decide between a loan or a permanent sale.

The former is the preferred option, despite Diarra’s agent receiving several tempting offers from Ligue 1, but Flick prefers a La Liga loan to keep a close eye on his progress.

If the club are forced to sell, it will include a buyback clause – which has been inserted in several recent exit packages – alongside a percentage agreed over any possible future sale.

Barcelona’s 2025/26 preseason schedule

Barcelona will arrive in Japan and begin training on the July 24th, with their first friendly match of the tour set against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on the 27th.

Flick charges then face FC Seoul in the South Korean capital on July 31st, before a third match, on August 4, against Daegu FC.