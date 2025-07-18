Atletico Madrid tracking departing Fenerbahce veteran

Diego Simeone is expected make more signings into his growing Atletico Madrid squad before the end of August.

Los Rojiblancos are rebuilding for the 2025/26 campaign on the back of another frustrating season in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Simeone has already sanctioned several sales and long-serving midfielder Rodrigo De Paul is on course to move on with MLS side Inter Miami lodging an offer for the Argentinian.

That will leave a hole in Simeone’s midfield which he hopes can be filled by the new arrivals at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Who have Atletico Madrid signed this summer?

Simeone has already spent an estimated €113m in transfer fees either side of Atletico Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup exit at the group stages in the USA.

Spain international Alex Baena is the marquee signing, after an impressive year at Villarreal, and he will become the new engine room conductor.

Thiago Almada and Jonny Cardoso will add legs to the midfield with club captain Koke expected to see his role cut further.

Matteo Ruggeri is a fresh option at left back, with Juan Musso returning permanently as back up goal keeper, alongside fellow former loanee Clement Lenglet.

Simeone’s funds will now be reduced, but he could make a bargain move for Dusan Tadic, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Dusan Tadic to Atletico Madrid transfer latest

Tadic scored 13 goals across all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side last season and he now leaves on a free transfer.

With the 36-year-old’s contract in Turkey expired, he is available as a free agent, and that has caught Simeone’s eye.

Retired from international football, he represents a relatively low risk target, with his salary demands the only possible block.

Tadic is rumoured to have rejected the Saudi Pro League, as he wants one final crack at the Champions League, if a move to Madrid suits both parties.