Athletic Club boss shrugs off Nico Williams exit distraction

Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde has spoken out over the summer transfer saga surrounding star player Nico Williams.

Barcelona opted to revive their interest in the Spain international for a second successive summer on the back of being rejected in 2024.

As the saga rolled on into June, it was taken for granted that Williams would make the move to Barcelona, with the player notifying Athletic Club over his intention to join the La Liga champions.

However, the move unravelled in spectacular fashion, as Williams again opted to remain in Bilbao and the 22-year-old eventually chose to sign a new 10-year contract in the Basque Country.

Nico Williams’ new release clause after Barcelona rejection

The call to stay includes a major wage rise and a significantly increased release clause. It will be over around €87m, and while previously his €58m release clause was seen as relatively affordable for Europe’s top clubs, he is now in a different realm in terms of price.

The focus is now on preseason and Athletic Club’s return to the UEFA Champions League in 2025/26 with Valverde feeling confident.

Valverde rejects Nico Williams distraction

Williams’ on-off exit dominated the Spanish football news cycle at the start of the summer but his current boss insisted there has been no ill effects.

“The summer transfer market teaches us that many things come up, but you never know what’s going to happen,” as per Marca.

“I haven’t stopped to think about whether Nico would be here or not. It was like last year, but without any drama. In the end, Nico is staying and we’re delighted with his decision.

“Now we have to put all that noise aside and get back to work.”

Valverde’s side kick off their warm up games at home to Ponferradina on July 19, with Williams expected to be involved, with a clash at Liverpool scheduled for August 4