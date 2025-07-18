Antony suffers fresh transfer rejection as Real Betis hopes fade

Antony has been told one of his transfer suitors will not make a summer offer to Manchester United next month.

The former Ajax playmaker remains at a crossroads with United boss Ruben Amorim openly confirming he dos not have a place back at Old Trafford.

Manuel Pellegrini is still keen to facilitate a return to Real Betis but an outright offer for Antony is viewed as too expensive.

The Brazil international impressed on loan from from United at the start of 2025 as the 25-year-old scored nine goals at Real Betis.

United remain determined to sell him this summer as Amorim looks to cut his wage bill.

Antony transfer latest as Leverkusen reject offer

United are confident of bringing in a major fee for the former Ajax winger with Atletico Madrid and Juventus previously flagging up interest, if Real Betis were unable to broker a deal.

Former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag was rumoured to be keen on a possible reunion at Bayer Leverkusen but the Dutch coach has now confirmed that will not be happening.

“Antony has a lot of quality. I signed him twice, he was like a son to me and still is. We’re not interested in him at the moment, but we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Can Real Betis resign Antony?

Despite the trail going quiet since the start of July both United and Real Betis are still working to agree a possible return to Andalucia.

United could be open to another loan, but with the guarantee of a purchase clause for 2026, and that may tip the balance.

The Premier League side could also insert a sell-on clause, if Antony continues to excel at the Estadio Benito Villamarin – or retain part of his rights – if he makes the move back to Spain in August.