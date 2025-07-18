Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra continues to be the object of speculation and uncertainty, with his future up in the air this summer. His agents met with Los Che earlier this month to discuss his next move, with giants from around Europe keen on prying him away from Mestalla.

Guerra was due to meet with Valencia officials on the seventh of July to discuss his future, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United all keen on the 22-year-old. He currently has two years left on his deal, but there is a suggestion Valencia could cash in on him, with a €25m deal all but agreed last summer with Los Rojiblancos.

AC Milan open talks with Guerra

As explained by Matteo Moretto, Guerra did indeeed meet with Valencia on the seventh of July to discuss his future. However Los Che are yet to present a contract offer to Guerra and his camp, with the promised wage rise. United and Atletico are keeping tabs on the situation, but Milan have gone a step further, and have opened talks with Guerra, and are hoping to reach an agreement on personal terms. They have not yet opened talks with Valencia.

Valencia record of selling young talent

A similar course of events took place with Cristhian Mosquera, who fed up of waiting for a contract offer, began negotiating with Arsenal. In Guerra’s case, Valencia still have two years to parse a new deal with him. However their record with the likes of Giorgi Mamardashvili, Mosquera, Yarek Gasiorowski, Yunus Musah and Carlos Soler suggests they would be willing to negotiate.

Perhaps the element of uncertainty is the arrival of former Chelsea operator Ron Gourlay, who was recently appointed as general manager. Gourlay is thought to have a large say in the running of the club owned by Peter Lim and Meriton Holdings.