The traditional Joan Gamper trophy tends to take place ahead of the new La Liga season, a curtain raiser for the Barcelona fans to see their side before they get into the throes of competition. It was announced by the club for the 10th of August, against Italian side Como, but there are now doubts over whether it will be able to take place at the renovated Camp Nou.

Barcelona were due to return to their stadium for the first time in two years, but after securing a licence to hold events at the ground, they are still awaiting a second licence necessary to open the stadium to fans again. The Catalan side have suggested to the city council that they could perhaps open the ground to a reduced capacity, only opening certain zones and allowing around 30,000 fans in.

Why Barcelona have not secured second licence

Without the second licence from the council though, Barcelona cannot open Camp Nou to the public at all. The council have previously expressed doubts about their ability to secure the licence in time for the Gamper on the 10th of August, and with good reason. Cadena SER explain that the council still have not received the relevant documents from Barcelona in order to complete the application.

The process tends to take around five to six months, and while there is a certain desire to speed through the bureaucracy from the council too, they are unable to send inspectors to the site while the application is not complete. The reason Barcelona have not sent the documentation is due to further delays in the work, which is already eight months behind schedule.

Consequences for Barcelona

The consequences for the Blaugrana are significant. It could lead a major issue in terms of their salary limit, as without a proof of product before the end of August, Barcelona may not be able to include their €100m VIP seat lease in their accounts. In addition, it is now a race against time for the Blaugrana to be ready for their first Liga match on the 14th of September against Valencia.