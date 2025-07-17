The next generation in Spain with a look ahead to Euro 2028

While all eyes are on the World Cup next year in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the long game starts now for Spain. Following that tournament next year, which they will go into as favourites, Euro 2028 will follow before a home World Cup, as La Roja host alongside Morocco and Portugal.

The next generation are already in the works, and the players that are just coming through now will be reaching their peak at the 2030 World Cup, and indeed, Euro 2028. Fans get ticks for all of these major events at sites like Livefootballtickets.com, and Spain will on doubt be one of the teams in highest demand. Undoubtedly their showing at the under-21 Euros this summer in Slovakia was a little below expectation though.

Disappointment at under-21 Euros

La Rojita exited at the quarter-final stage at the hands of England in a 2-1 defeat strewn with errors, and equally lacking in inspiration. Spain struggled to break down a sturdy England side, having gone 2-0 down early on. Up front there were familiar issues in front of goal, while star men Diego Lopez, Alberto Moleiro, Jesus Rodriguez and Raul Moro failed to provide a spark in the final third.

Consequences for Spain under-21s

The result was an exit for manager Santi Denia. A veteran presence within the Spanish Football Federation, ended a 15-year spell in which he had started as under-16 coach, moving up the ranks. Denia had won the under-17 Euros, under-19 Euros and the Olympic gold medal last summer, but has gone on to take over Al-Shahania in Qatar.

In his place is assistant David Gordo. The 55-year-old has also been in the Federation for seven of the last eight years, the exception a year in Oman’s youth ranks, and was acting as Denia’s assistant, as well as a coach for the under-14s, under-15s, and under-16s.

The next generation for Spain?

Forecasting several years ahead is always tricky, but certainly there aren’t many obvious candidates to make the jump to the first team at the time of writing. The likes of Javi Guerra, Cristhian Mosquera, Jesus Rodriguez and Mikel Jauregizar have all shown an ability at club level to perhaps make a more permanent jump up.

Part of the reason for this is the fast-tracking of talent to the senior side. Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Nico Williams, Pau Cubarsi, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Fermin Lopez, Yeremy Pino, Samu Aghehowa and Alex Baena would all have been eligible for the tournament had they not moved on. This suggests Spain remain in relatively good hands.