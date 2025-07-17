Barcelona star Lamine Yamal signed his new contract on Wednesday in front of the cameras, in an event with his entire family present. The 18-year-old was deliberate in paying tribute to those around him as part of the proceedings.

It has been a trickier week for Lamine Yamal, who has faced harsh criticism over the presence of entertainers with dwarfism at his 18th birthday party. Both he and his father have responded to that in the last 24 hours. Yet that was not the general tone of the event.

Dedication to his grandmother Fatima

It was reported at the time that Barcelona had intended to hold the signing event for Lamine Yamal earlier, but the teenage star himself delayed it. His reasoning was so that his grandmother Fatima could be there.

“Without my grandmother, I couldn’t have planned such a special event for me. The event was delayed because of her, as she was in Morocco. I’m so grateful for everything she’s done for me; I can never repay her,” he told MD.

Fatima was the first of her family to emigrate to Spain from Morocco, and worked a series of temporary jobs in order to save up the money to bring over her sons one by one.

A promise to his brother Keyne

Meanwhile he also made a promise to his younger brother Keyne during a video to announce his change of number on his Instagram account. The three-year-old is seen passing Lamine Yamal drawings of previous number 10s who have played for Barcelona, Lamine Yamal’s new shirt number.

“To wear this shirt, it’s not enough to play well. Some made history. Others had fun playing [Ronaldinho]. And this one… this is the best I’ve seen [Lionel Messi].”

🗣️Lamine Yamal's promise to his younger brother Keyne. pic.twitter.com/WjekDGF2yu — Football España (@footballespana_) July 17, 2025

“And this one? Let’s see? I’m going to give it my all, that I promise to you. I’m going to make my own story.”