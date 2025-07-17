Xabi Alonso forced to make decision on three Real Madrid players

Real Madrid have been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks, with four signings having already been confirmed. But because of these arrivals, there will now need to be players on their way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

The signings of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Alvaro Carreras mean that Real Madrid now have 25 first team players, which is the maximum number that can be registered with La Liga. It means that existing stars must leave before anyone else can arrive, but it also means that a decision must be made with some of those already at the club that are not in the senior squad.

As per Diario AS, Xabi Alonso has decisions to make with three players that fall into this category. One of them is Alvaro Rodriguez, who has already stated his intention to leave Real Madrid this summer after failing to establish himself in the first team despite an impressive spell in 2023. His future does appear to have already been decided, with reports that he could be set to join newly-promoted La Liga side Elche.

Two others also expected to depart

Mario Martin is another player that was out on loan last season, with him spending the 2024-25 campaign at Real Valladolid. Although his side struggled massively as they whimpered to relegation, the young midfielder held his own in La Liga, but that is not expected to be enough to convince Alonso. As such, another move is planned.

And the same can be said for Reinier Jesus, whose time at Real Madrid has been very underwhelming. He was on loan at Segunda side Granada last season, and another exit will be in the offing over the coming weeks – it would be no surprise to see him leave permanently, with Los Blancos prepared to cut their losses.

As well as this trio, there is expected to be first team departures. One of Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia will likely move on now that Carreras has joined, while Rodrygo Goes has been heavily linked with joining a Premier League club. For now, it remains to be seen how everything plays out.