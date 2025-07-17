Rodrygo Goes has been expected to leave Real Madrid this summer, with instead, it could be Vinicius Junior that departs – especially now that there is more uncertainty surrounding his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It has recently been reported that Real Madrid and Vinicius have reached a contract stalemate, with very little chance of an agreement being done by the end of the summer. Given that the 24-year-old’s current deal expires in 2027, there are doubts that have now arisen in regards to his future in the Spanish capital.

And this uncertainty could now be taken advantage of by Saudi Arabia, who are long-term admirers of Vinicius. They had cooled their interest when it appeared that he would be signing a new contract, but they now sense an opportunity.

As reported by talkSPORT (via Sport), Saudi Arabia are prepared to launch a world-record offer for Vinicius, believed to be worth in the region of €350m. As well as this, a bumper contract proposal will be submitted to the Brazil international, who had previously shown some interest in making the move to the Middle East.

Real Madrid have a decision to make

Real Madrid value Vinicius very highly, but there is a growing belief that he and Kylian Mbappe are incapable of playing together. And with the club counting more on the Frenchman, it opens up the possibility of them considering offers for the winger.

Previously, Real Madrid had made it clear that they were not interested in any offers for Vinicius, and that he would only leave if the €1bn release clause is his contract was activated. It remains to be seen whether their stance has now changed – and if it has, there is a chance that a world-record deal is completed before the end of the summer.