Real Madrid have become increasingly unsure of their options at the back over the last six months, as evidenced by their €120m spending spree on the backline to bring in Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras. However there is still an element of doubt surrounding the options alongside Dean Huijsen in central defence, particularly if Xabi Alonso elects to play with a back three.

That much has been evidenced by the consistent links to Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool, although the latest is that Real Madrid are planning for that deal next summer. The form of Raul Asencio at the Club World Cup raised serious doubts, while Eder Militao and David Alaba are not yet fully recovered from serious knee injuries, and no guarantee on how they might come back.

On top of that, Antonio Rudiger, their most reliable defender over their last two years, is also coming off the back of surgery. He looked unomfortable in the United States too, and has a chronic arthritis issue in his knee.

Real Madrid offered €50m defender

According to ESPN, Los Blancos have been offered Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie. The 23-year-old defender has been linked with a number of teams this summer, including Atletico Madrid and Chelsea. With a market value of €50m according to Transfermarkt, Hincapie could be available this summer for the right price.

Familiar with Xabi Alonso methods

One of the advantages of signing Hincapie would of course be his familiarity with Alonso and his message. The Ecuador international was a key figure in Alonso’s Leverkusen side, and perfectly suited playing on the left side of a back three. That role has so far been afforded to Huijsen, but the Spain international could be moved elsewhere in the backline. That said, there is little suggestion that Los Blancos will spend big on a defender again this summer.