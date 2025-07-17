Real Madrid move for wonderkid may collapse due to medical

Real Madrid had looked primed to sign Moroccan wonderkid Abdellah Ouazane, but the deal is now in doubt. Los Blancos have halted the signing at the last moment.

Ouazane arrived in the Spanish capital on Monday, as per Diario AS, and was due to complete his signing for Los Blancos. The 16-year-old is out of contract at Ajax, and is poised to leave the Dutch giants after an impressive season.

Real Madrid hold up Ouazane deal

All was on track for Ouazane to sign a deal with Real Madrid, with the documents ready and a medical completed. Yet Los Blancos have not asked Ouazane to sign the deal yet, with the Madrid-based daily suggesting that a problem may have arisen during his medical tests. His agents have revealed that Real Madrid intend to take a final decision at some point on Thursday, but otherwise his camp will look for alternative options if it does not go through. The club say no decision has been made one way or another.

Alternative options for Ouazane

Real Madrid made their move in the aftermath of the under-17 African Cup of Nations, in which Ouazane stood out for the Atlas Eagles. Described as one of the best talents in the Ajax academy, the creative midfielder, who also operates behind the forward line, is unlikely to be short of options.

The Dutch side were desperate to hold onto him, while Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona also took an interest in Ouazane in recent months. The plan was for Ouazane to pen a three-year deal with Real Madrid and join their Castilla side, where he would be working with Alvaro Arbeloa, in spite of his age. Ouazane already has 15 caps and four goals for Morocco’s under-17 side, after deciding to represent the country of his parents’ heritage rather than the Netherlands.