Real Madrid are now focusing on player sales, having finalised the signing of Alvaro Carreras earlier this week. Fran Garcia has been strongly linked with Milan in recent days, and now another defender that has been involved in the first team is expected to be on their way out.

The arrival of Dean Huijsen means that Real Madrid now have him, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio and David Alaba as centre-back options, while Joan Martinez is also expected to be in-and-around the first team fold over the coming months, having recovered from an ACL injury sustained last summer.

The number of options available to Xabi Alonso, which could be added to if Ibrahima Konate joins this summer, means that there is little hope of Jacobo Ramon being counted on by Real Madrid for the 2025-26 season. And because of this, he is expected to seek a move away, as per Diario AS.

Jacobo, who endeared himself to supporters when he scored the winning goal against Osasuna in May, has no plans to drop back down to Castilla, which is why he wants to leave – and Real Madrid will not stand in his way.

Como and three La Liga clubs interested

Serie A side Como, who bought Nico Paz from Real Madrid last summer, are keen to sign Jacobo, while there is also interest from Real Betis, Levante and Rayo Vallecano. Los Blancos want to retain control of the 20-year-old by included a buy-back option and sell-on option as part of any agreement reached.

It makes sense for Jacobo to leave Real Madrid this summer, given that he is too good to be playing for Castilla. It will be interesting to see where he ends up by the closing of the transfer window in September, but wherever he does go, Los Blancos will surely reserve the option to bring him back if he progresses well.