Real Madrid icon bids emotional farewell after 17 years

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez bid farewell to his boyhood club on Thursday, in an official club act. The 34-year-old’s contract has expired, and he is now a free agent for the first time.

Vazquez joined the club at the age of 16 in 2007 as a youth player from Velez, and began moving up the ranks until he reached the Castilla side. He would then leave on loan to Espanyol for a year, before Los Blancos brought him back from Los Pericos. He would spend the next decade as a useful alternative for Real Madrid, initially on the right wing, and then as a right-back.

The nine-time Spain international made 402 appearances for the club, scoring 38 goals and giving 73 assists. Perhaps most famously he scored a penalty against Aletico Madrid in the 2016 Champions League final, and last season scored and assisted in a 3-2 win over Barcelona. He lifted four Liga titles, five Champions Leagues, and one Copa del Rey, while picking up a further 12 Supercup trophies.

Dedication to partner Macarena Rodriguez

In an emotional event, where President Florentino Perez called Vazquez ‘one of us’, before thanking him for his years of service, Vazquez opened with a message for his wife Macarena Rodriguez.

“Without you, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Lucas said to his wife, as quoted by Marca.

“You gave me peace of mind and support to keep believing in myself. We’ve laughed and cried together. You’re the person who knows me best and also the one who has endured me the most, being my best life partner. I can never thank you for everything you’ve done for me.”

Message to fans and president

The event was attended by much of the Real Madrid hierarchy, as well as Kylian Mbappe and Andriy Lunin. Vazquez was in tears at the event and on his final day at the Santiago Bernabeu in May, as he cut a lower profile than Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti.

“This is one of the most important days of my life, and I want to start by thanking the fans. Thank you for every applause and every gesture of support. You’ve made me feel at home. I’ve had the privilege of sharing a dressing room with legends and winning titles, but above all, I’ve been happy. I’ve felt valued, respected, and loved. Thank you for allowing me to fulfill my dream,” he indicated to Perez.

“I’ve fulfilled my dream. I’m leaving, but Real Madrid will never be mine. I am and always will be Lucas Vazquez, a Real Madrid youth player.”

Next destination for Lucas Vazquez

It is not yet clear where Vazquez will go next, although it is said that he will likely leave Europe in order to avoid playing Real Madrid. Sport say that the most interest has come from Qatar, where he could reunite with Joselu Mato at Al-Gharafa.