It has been a busy last week for Lamine Yamal, who on Wednesday celebrated a new contract with Barcelona, tying his future to the club until 2031. However much of the headlines have been centred on his 18th birthday party, which took place on Saturday night.

The teenage superstar committed his future to Barcelona for the next six years, signing a deal that will make him one of the best-paid players in the squad. He did not stay out celebrating though, as he returned to preseason training on Sunday, with a double session on Thursday.

Lamine Yamal responds to controversy from dwarfism association

After the official photos were taken, Lamine Yamal also gave a press conference, in which he set out his main objective as winning the Champions League. Asked about the reaction to legal action of the ADEE over the presence of entertainers with dwarfism at his birthday, he had a strong response, during which he deliberately switched from Catalan to Spanish.

“In the end, I work for Barca, I play for Barca. And when I’m away from the training complex, I enjoy my life, and that’s it,” he told Sport.

Father Mounir Nasraoui wades into debate

His father, Mounir Nasraoui, a frequent presence in the media, did not hold his tongue. He spoke to Europa Press, as quoted by Sport, and noted that the reaction was down to jealousy, and that Spain should not focus so much on trying to mess with the head of one of their best players.

“People, instead of looking at themselves, look at others in the distance, and then they will be dying of jealousy. This is their problem.”

“Those who speak ill of my son should watch their backs, and watch them carefully, because Lamine is the greatest thing I have, and that’s it. I believe he’s also the greatest thing we’ve ever had in football.”

He also noted that he did not believe Lamine Yamal had anything to apologise for.

“I would be the first to clip my son around the ears, and tell him, ‘Lamine, you can’t be doing that, my son…’ but he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Reaction of ADEE and entertainers

The ADEE have announced that they will take legal action against Lamine Yamal, while the Spanish Government are also investigating the event. Two of the entertainers have also spoken to the press and explained that they were shown no disrespect, and had no need for the ADEE to defend them.