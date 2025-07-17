Hansi Flick confirms two areas Barcelona are looking to strengthen

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick addressed the press unofficially on Thursday afternoon, as the Catalan giants continued with their preparations for the new season with a double-session. The German coach revealed several key details for the coming month or two.

The La Liga-winning coach invited the assembled media to watch the first 15 minutes of their training session, all the while confirming that new signing Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny were number one and two in goal for next season. Flick told captain ter Stegen that he is third choice last week, with the club looking to move him on this summer.

Transfer priorities for Barcelona

Flick explained to MD amongst others that if Barcelona were to bring in players this summer, beyond Joan Garcia, then those additions would be in attack and defence. However this was caveated with a reminder that the club’s economic situation leaves them little room for manoeuver though, but that he had faith in Director of Football Deco and his team.

It was also noted that ter Stegen’s exit could be directly linked to their ability to bring in new players, but refused to comment on potential surgery for his compatriot. It is thought that Barcelona would be open to a midfielder leaving this summer, and that they are looking for a left-sided forward and a full-back.

Preseason cut on the horizon

Barcelona are currently training with 35 players, while goalkeeper ter Stegen is also working out in the gym. Flick also confirmed that just 26 players would be going on their preseason tour, meaning 10 players will need to be cut from the squad.

That means the likes of Oriol Romeu, who is not in Barcelona’s plans, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena are all in danger of missing their trip to Japan and South Korea for preseason friendlies.