Decision made: Barcelona won’t make Spotify Camp Nou return in August

Barcelona are counting down the days until they return home to the Spotify Camp Nou, but they will have to wait a little while longer for their first match back at the iconic stadium.

It has been over two years since Barcelona left their home due to it being rebuilt, with them temporarily moving to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Montjuic. But they will return during the 2025-26 season, with the only unknown being exactly when that time will come.

Originally, the plan was to be back in September for the first La Liga home match of the season, but last month, Barcelona announced their intention to play their debut fixture at the rebuilt arena in August – specifically, the Joan Gamper Trophy, which will be against Serie A side Como.

Spotify Camp Nou return delayed again

But this will no longer happen, with Sport reporting that the Joan Gamper Trophy will now expected to be played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Barcelona will confirm this via an official statement, which is due to be published on Friday.

Up until last week, Barcelona were confident of returning to the Spotify Camp Nou next month, but after discussions with the Barcelona City Council, it became aware that their dream would not be possible. They will explain the reasons for the decision in the coming days, with the possibility for a press conference to be held on Monday.

Barcelona sticking to original plan

As per the report, Barcelona are still confident that Hansi Flick’s side will be able to play their first home match of the season at the Spotify Camp Nou. Valencia are due to face the reigning La Liga champions on the weekend of the 13th/14th of September, and there is a belief that this will see the grand return to the iconic stadium.