Barcelona could play 2025-26 La Liga fixture in the United States

Barcelona will see a significant increase in matchday revenue upon returning to the Spotify Camp Nou, but they could play away from the arena for one match during the upcoming 2025-26 season.

It has been confirmed that Barcelona will lose out on some of that revenue due to not being able to play the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Spotify Camp Nou due it not being ready to host matches. However, the intention is still to return for their first home match of the La Liga season in September.

That would mean at least 19 domestic matches at the stadium, although there is now a chance that this number is reduced. As reported by Sport, La Liga are exploring the possibility of playing a match in the United States next season, and the most likely fixture at this stage is Barcelona’s home fixture against Villarreal, which is scheduled to take place on the 20th or 21st of December.

Javier Tebas wants to bring La Liga stateside

The process is in its early stages, but there is a real desire from within La Liga to play a match in the United States – and this has made clear by president Javier Tebas during a recent interview.

“We have a commitment to play in Miami one day. Back in the day we talked about involving important teams, or watching an Atlético de Madrid match against Barcelona. We are going to see what the calendar allows us to do, but the idea is to bring a great club. It is clear that, looking at the relations with one and the other, the predisposition… Barcelona would be easier than Real Madrid.”

La Liga and Tebas had the same goal for last season, but despite identifying Barcelona’s match against Atletico Madrid as the ideal fixture, an agreement could not be reached among all parties. But they will hope that one will be forthcoming for December.