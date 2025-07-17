Barcelona star considering surgery that could have major transfer impact

Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen is considering a second surgery in the space of a year, amid intense speculation over his future. The Blaugrana captain has been told that he will be third-choice this season behind Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny if he remains at the club, but so far has vowed to fight for his spot.

The 33-year-old spent much of last season out injured after undergoing knee surgery, with Wojciech Szczesny signed out of retirement to replace him. As he returned from injury in May, ter Stegen played a handful of games, but missed out on playing in crucial clashes against Real Madrid and Inter.

Ter Stegen considering surgery

As per Jijantes, ter Stegen is considering going under the knife for a second time in the space of a year, and the fourth time in the last four years. He has an ongoing back problem that has kept him out of training for the past five days, and limited to work in the gym.

Registration and recovery for ter Stegen

If he does undergo surgery, ter Stegen would be ruled out for around four months of action. Barcelona could use the long-term injury rule to register other players in his absence, including Joan Garcia. Jijantes note that it could be enough money to include Garcia in their squad, and complete another operation.

🚨 TER STEGEN El portero alemán esta valorando la opción de pasar por el quirófano para solventar sus problemas en la espalda. En caso de pasar por el quirófano, el jugador estaría varios meses de baja y el Barça podría no inscribirle. Con ese margen salarial, el Barça podria… pic.twitter.com/ZDcijxF3h5 — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) July 17, 2025

Consequences for ter Stegen and Barcelona

It would potentially save Barcelona a headache in terms of registration in the short-term, but it could more or less rule out a departure this summer, and any hope of saving money on his salary. Similarly, for ter Stegen it would further hurt his chances of remaining Germany’s number one for the World Cup next summer. This past season Barcelona used the rule to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, but were then faced with a registration issue in January, which they only resolved through a court order.