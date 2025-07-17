Barcelona hold meeting with agent of Bundesliga talent

Barcelona continue to sweep the transfer market for opportunities, despite little certainty over their ability to sign and subsequently register players. One of the key areas they are looking to strengthen this summer is the left side of their attack, as confirmed by manager Hansi Flick.

The Blaugrana have missed out on Nico Williams after he decided to sign a new deal amid concerns over his registration, while a move for Luis Diaz looks increasingly difficult for the same reasons. Marcus Rashford has been cited as the most likely alternative, but Director of Football Deco reportedly has his doubts over the Manchester United man, and the Blaugrana are looking into alternatives up front for next season.

Deco meets with Xavi Simons’ agent

As reported by Sport, Deco has met with the agents of RB Leipzig and former La Masia playmaker Xavi Simons. The meeting lasted around 45 minutes, and was a first enquiry about the Dutch international, to find out more about his situation, although a deal looks very much difficult. Fausto Simons, his brother and representative, as well as super-agent Ali Barat were present – Simons intends to leave Leipzig this summer, but has no clear destination.

Barat also represents up for sale Chelsea forward Nico Jackson, and Ecuador talent Kendry Paez.

Meeting with Jorge Mendes on Wednesday night

Deco was also present in a meal with agent Jorge Mendes on Wednesday night after Lamine Yamal renewed his deal, where Barcelona President Joan Laporta attented too. Mendes represents Denzel Dumfries and has connections with Rafael Leao too, both of whom have been linked with Barcelona. Sport say that the topic of Dumfries was discussed, but MD claim that it was simply a celebratory meal between Mendes, Laporta, Deco, Bojan Krkic and Alejandro Echevarria after the Lamine Yamal signing event, rather than a meeting to talk business.