Real Madrid confirm successful Jude Bellingham surgery

Real Madrid will start the season without one of their most important players in Jude Bellingham, who has finally ended his injury nightmare of the last 20 months.

Last month, it was confirmed that Bellingham would undergo shoulder surgery on the injury he sustained during Real Madrid’s goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano back in November 2023. The 22-year-old has been nursing the problem ever since that match, wearing NFL-style padding that has progressive become bigger to ensure better protection.

There is little doubt that the injury has affected Bellingham, but no more. As has been confirmed by Real Madrid, the midfielder went under the knife on Wednesday, with the operation, which was carried out in London, being a success.

“Our player Jude Bellingham has undergone successful surgery for a recurrent dislocation in his left shoulder. The operation has been carried out by doctors Manuel Leyes and Andrew Wallace, under the supervision of Real Madrid’s Medical Services. Bellingham is now beginning a period of rehabilitation prior to his return to recovery work.”

When will Bellingham return for Real Madrid?

Bellingham will now continue with his rest period, which is long overdue after an 11-month season for him and the rest of his Real Madrid teammates. Upon returning to Valdebebas in August, he will start his recovery period, which is expected to last three months – meaning that he should return to action in mid-October. Should he be back at this time, he will be available for the first El Clasico meeting of the campaign, which is at the end of that month.

Bellingham’s absence is a blow for Xabi Alonso, who will be hoping to have a positive start to his first full season as head coach of Real Madrid. However, he does have options to replace the England international, namely Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and new signing Franco Mastantuono, who will officially arrive in the Spanish capital next month.