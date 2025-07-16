Real Madrid announce departure of cult hero with 402 club appearances

Real Madrid have confirmed the expected departure of Lucas Vazquez, whose contract with the club expired earlier this week.

Lucas, who was a prominent figure for Real Madrid throughout the 2024-25 season due to Dani Carvajal suffering an ACL injury, had been a member of the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu for 10 years, having been re-signed from Espanyol in the summer of 2015.

In total, he played 402 times for Real Madrid, with the last of those appearances coming against Paris Saint-Germain in last week’s Club World Cup semi-final defeat. He will play no more for Los Blancos, as the club announced on Wednesday.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 July, at 13:00, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our player Lucas Vázquez will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez.

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Lucas Vázquez, one of the great legends of our club.

“Lucas Vázquez arrived at Real Madrid in 2007, at the age of 16, and played in all categories of our youth academy from Juvenil C to Castilla. After a season on loan at Espanyol, he made his debut with Real Madrid’s first team in September 2015. Since then, he has defended our shirt in 402 games over 10 seasons, in one of the most successful stages in Real Madrid’s history. In all this time he has won 23 titles: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.”

Florentino Perez pays tribute to Lucas

In the announcement, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke on Lucas, whom he will be alongside during Thursday’s farewell ceremony.

“Lucas Vázquez represents the values of Real Madrid in an exemplary way, which has made him one of the most loved players by our fans. The figure of Lucas Vázquez symbolizes the work, perseverance, humility and a winning spirit essential to succeed with this shirt. He is a player who takes the affection and recognition of all Real Madrid. Real Madrid is and always will be his home.

“Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life.”

After the ceremony, Lucas will start to focus on life after Real Madrid. He has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, which is more likely than him remaining in Spanish football, given his allegiance to Los Blancos.