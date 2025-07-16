Liverpool star Luis Diaz holds talks with Bayern Munich manager

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Bayern Munich are the side defintively making moves for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer, even if he remains Barcelona’s top target. Liverpool’s willingness to strike a deal seems limited all the same.

The Colombian winger is the top priority for Director of Football Deco, and more so after Barcelona missed out on Nico Williams. Bayern were also interested in Williams, but the Blaugrana were at the time the priority for the Basque winger, giving Barcelona an advantage – one they do not have with Diaz.

Bayern Munich manager holds talks with Diaz

Bayern have not yet reached a deal on personal terms with Diaz, but they do have the green light from the player to make a move. He is willing to join Bayern should they agree a deal with Liverpool, and BILD (via Sport) explain that Diaz has held a video call with Bayern manager Vincent Kompany to convince him to join him in Bavaria, which went well and is the motivation for their two offers.

Liverpool have rejected all bids so far

Offers which so far have been met with a brick Liverpudlian wall. Barcelona had an approach for Diaz turned down in June, and Bayern have now had two bids turned down, the latest of which was worth €67.5m. Bayern intend to come back with a fresh offer above €70m with variables on top of it.

🚨🇨🇴 Luis Diaz remains open to leave Liverpool this summer, if good proposal arrives for the club.#LFC rejected bids from Bayern and also an approach from Barça in June as they want to keep Diaz. Both Bayern and Barça plan to try again, in direct contact with his agents. pic.twitter.com/AdP1GqZdXK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2025

Meanwhile Fabrizio Romano has declared that Diaz remains open to a move and Barcelona also intend to attempt the signing again. One factor that could work in their favour is a Liverpool move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, which would add competition up front and increase their desire to sell.

Hansi Flick to Eric García: "Very good, Eric!" pic.twitter.com/PoQQZmR0Vb — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 16, 2025

Barcelona looking into alternatives

Nevertheless, Barcelona, forced or not, are looking into alternatives. Marcus Rashford has been the most strongly linked to the club, but the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Bryan Zaragoza and Antonio Nusa have all been mentioned as alternatives during the past week.