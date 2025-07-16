Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been in the crosshairs of the Spanish media this week, following his 18th birthday party on Saturday night. Legal action against the Spain international has been announced due to some of the entertainment present at his party.

A number of top-name celebrities and musicians were present, as were the majority of the Barcelona squad during the early proceedings of the celebrations. However the presence of four entertainers with dwarfism has caused a media storm in Spain, with the Association of Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE) announcing legal action against Lamine Yamal. In Spain, any spectacle that is degrading or mocking towards people with a ‘disability’ is illegal.

President of Sports Ministry speaks on incident

The head of the High Council for Sport (CSD) Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes has now given his view on the matter to Marca. He encouraged people not to overreact, while also confirming the government were investigating the matter.

“The message that athletes project must always be positive, we repeat this constantly. Sport is linked to values and respect. I think we must continue working in that direction.”

“It’s true that the Ministry of Social Rights has taken an initiative related to the defense of fundamental rights and the protection of vulnerable groups. I think that makes perfect sense. In the end, freedom must always be well reconciled with respect for others, and especially for people in particularly vulnerable situations or groups in particularly vulnerable situations. I think the Government has been attentive to that.”

Statement from entertainer at party

On Tuesday, one of the entertainers present spoke on Catalan radio anonymously, defending their presence at the party, and noting that there was no lack of respect shown towards them. Now Juan Alberto Duaso and ‘Miggie Beats’ have released a statement on the incident on Instagram, declaring that the ADEE does not represent their views.

“The ADEE Association does not represent us or speak on our behalf. As adults with achondroplasia, commonly known as dwarfism, we have our own voice, our own judgment, and full capacity to make decisions about our personal and professional lives. We are not part of this association, nor have we been consulted or asked for our opinions before making public accusations that directly affect us.”

“We are people, fully capable of making independent decisions about our lives. Each of us makes decisions freely and manages the essential aspects of our daily lives and future. We strongly reject any suggestion that we have been ridiculed or misused, as has been publicly claimed without evidence. Those who point fingers at us without knowing us are dehumanizing us and stripping us of our autonomy.”

“For legal reasons of confidentiality for all those registered for the event, we cannot comment on specific details of the event, but we can and must defend our honor and professionalism in the face of public campaigns that cast doubt on our work and personal dignity. We urge ADEE and any other entity to carry out their work responsibly, without generalizing, without speaking on behalf of those who have not been heard, and without becoming a tool for discourse unrelated to our lived reality. We reserve the right to take legal action if false information that undermines our reputation and public image continues to be disseminated.”

“And we want to say it loud and clear: We are deeply proud to have been invited to this event. It was a professional and humane experience in which we were treated with respect.”

Fallout from the incident

In addition to the ADEE announcing legal action, President of the organisation Carolina Puente was highly critical of the behaviour. Lamine Yamal and Barcelona are yet to comment on the incident, and so far there has been not any footage to come out of the event beyond what Lamine Yamal has released himself on Instagram.