A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Alaves

Alaves have brought in veteran goalkeeper Raul Fernandez on a free from Mirandes. The 37-year-old signs a one-year deal, while Jesus Owono has extended his deal until 2029, before moving on loan to Andorra.

A deal for Real Madrid youngster Yusi (Youssef Enriquez) is close, say Marca. He will pen a four-year deal, for the first two of which Los Blancos will have a buyback option on the 19-year-old. Argentine winger Tomas Conechny has left a year later, signing for Racing Club for €3m.

Albacete

Wanted by Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Betis, Bayer Leverkusen have won the race for Christian Kofane. The talented 18-year-old from Cameroon played less than a year at Albacete, scoring eight goals in 20 games, and has moved for €5.25m to the Bundesliga.

Almeria

Linked to Barcelona over the past year, right-back Marc Pubill is in advanced talks with Wolves over a move. However AC Milan have now made Pubill their top target for the position, reports Gianluca di Marzio (via Football Italia). His price tag is believed to be in the region of €15m.

Athletic Club

Ernesto Valverde’s side could have a flavour of Mirandes next season, with the return of Miquel Izeta and Hugo Rincon from loan deals. Both are set to be part of the preseason for Los Leones, as is Unai Egiluz. Athletic have handed a new three-year deal to the 23-year-old.

💥 El Athletic firma a Egiluz hasta 2028. El central pasa a tener ficha del primer equipo y realizará la pretemporada con Valverde tras un gran curso en el @CDMirandes 🔗 https://t.co/cPD47jykz8#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/K0NnycRK50 — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) July 9, 2025

Meanwhile Marca say that Rincon may have competition at right-back. Osasuna’s Jesus Areso, who has also been linked to Atletico Madrid, is close to a move to Athletic. Los Leones are still trying to negotiate down his €12m release clause demanded by Los Rojillo – he has decided against signing a new deal and has a year left on his deal.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are nearing a €25m deal for Thiago Almada, but are also set to bring in one of the more talented prospects from Athletic Club. The 12-year-old Enzo Contreras has been courted by Real Madrid and Barcelona, but will move to Atletico say Diario AS.

Barcelona

Barcelona have sold defender Eman Kospo to Fiorentina. The 18-year-old defender has moved for €400k after arriving last summer from FC Zurich on a free, with Barcelona retaining a 15% sell-on fee. They were keen to hold onto Kospo, but decided to cash in on him this summer.

Goalkeeper Aron Yaakobishvili has also moved on loan to Andorra for the season.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have loaned out Carles Perez to Aris Salonika, who also have an option to buy. The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Getafe, and has two years left on his deal.

Elche

Elche have snapped up 28-year-old left-back Leo Petrot on a free transfer from Saint-Etienne. He replaces Jose Salinas, who moved to Espanyol.

Espanyol

Espanyol have bid farewell to right-back Alvaro Tejero, mutually terminated his deal. His contract had been automatically renewed after survival, but Los Pericos move on a year early.

Leganes

Leganes talent Yan Diomande made some promising inroads last season at Butarque, but the 18-year-old is set for a big-money move. Diario AS explain that Los Pepineros have turned down offers of €12m for Diomande, but he is on the verge of a move to RB Leipzig. The fee is set to be between that amount and his €20m release clause, which will be a record sale for Leganes.

Levante

Levante have been busy strengthening their defence, with Uruguayan central defender Alan Maturro arriving on loan from Genoa with an option to buy. The 20-year-old is a world champion at under-20 level with the Celeste. Another 21-year-old central defender Matias Moreno has also signed on loan from Fiorentina with a €500k fee.

Jeremy Toljan es el nuevo refuerzo del #LevanteUD https://t.co/R51XihUEWY — Levante UD (@LevanteUD) July 8, 2025

At the other end of the scale is Jeremy Toljan, with the vastly experienced full-back signing a two-year contract. He arrives on a free from Sassuolo after six years in Serie A. Leaving is Angel Algobia, with the midfielder joining Avs in Portugal on a free.

Rayo Vallecano

Although Saul Niguez is receiving strong interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor, Rayo Vallecano are also keen on a move for the 30-year-old say Cadena Cope. His €14m gross (€7m net) salary is a major issue, but Atletico are keen to cut ties with him and are looking into ways of returning Saul to the side where he spent the 2013-14 season on loan.

Meanwhile Raul de Tomas and Rayo are negotiating a move to Qatari side Al-Wakrah.

RCD Mallorca

Despite being targeted by a number of sides in recent months, goalkeeper Leo Roman is set to sign a new deal with the islanders say Marca. At the same time, 21-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom has been signed on a free from Chelsea.

Real Betis

Real Betis are on the verge of signing Uruguayan talent Gonzalo Petit, as per El Chiringuito. The imposing 18-year-old target man has played 34 games for Nacional, scoring 12 goals and giving four assists. He has also played eight times for Uruguay’s under-20 side, scoring twice.

🟢‼️ Betis y Nacional ya intercambian documentos por Gonzalo Petit. 🇺🇾 Está previsto que el delantero uruguayo llegue a España esta próxima semana para firmar por 5 años con el club verdiblanco. ℹ️ @GonzaloTortosa pic.twitter.com/Sy4zrGn5TY — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 13, 2025

ED say that he will cost €6m, split into three payments, with Nacional retaining 15% of his rights. Depending on variables, Petit’s fee could rise to €7.5m in total. Moretto explains that Mirandes, Real Valladolid and Elche have already enquired about a loan move for him.

Mirandés, Valladolid y Elche han preguntado por la cesión de Gonzalo Petit, que firmará por el Betis. https://t.co/DAQmrqXG54 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 14, 2025

Meanwhile €20m Paris Saint-Germain signing Gabriel Moscardo is set to move on loan this summer, and Real Betis are one of the top two contenders for his signature say El Desmarque. The 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder prefers a move to Betis over the unnamed alternative though.

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo have made Ilyas Chaira’s loan move from Girona permanent in exchange for €1.5m. The 24-year-old played a key role in their promotion push. Veteran midfielder Cesar de la Hoz has been released on a free transfer.

Real Madrid

Defender Jesus Vallejo has moved to Albacete on a free, after a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu. Marca say Leganes are also interested in Castilla defender Marvel, 22, who made appearances under Carlo Ancelotti. Going the other way, Rachid Fettal has signed for Castilla from Almeria. The 20-year-old has cost Los Blancos €900k.

Another probable exit is Alvaro Rodriguez, who recently stated his desire to leave publicly. Marca say he is closing in on a loan move to Elche.

Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro was highly sought after this summer after a strong debut season in La Liga despite the circumstances. Osasuna were interested in Moro, amongst others, but the collapsed move to Ajax from January will now go through. The 22-year-old will move for €11m.

Sevilla

Sevilla have signed a new left-back. Chilean Gabriel Suazo has penned a three-year deal after a move on a free from Toulouse. The 27-year-old has 33 international caps to his name. Right-back Juanlu Sanchez reamins strongly linked to Napoli.

Valencia

With Cristhian Mosquera set to follow, Yarek Gasiorowski completed a move to PSV Eindhoven. The deal brings Valencia €9.5m and a 10% sell-on clause. Los Che have finally completed a loan move with an option to buy for goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala from Athletic.

A true all-round defender. Welcome to PSV, Yarek Gąsiorowski ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/DCtLWsdeXU — PSV (@PSV) July 10, 2025

Villarreal

As per Marca, Villarreal are interested in bringing back Tajon Buchanan from Inter. They have enquired about his availability.