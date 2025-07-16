Barcelona are hoping to sign a new attacker before the end of the summer transfer window, with options having been identified. One of their leading targets is Marcus Rashford, who looks certain to leave Manchester United after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Hansi Flick wants Rashford at Barcelona, and moves have already been made to bring him to the Spotify Camp Nou. But according to Man United icon Teddy Sheringham, the Catalans should not sign the England international.

As per Sport, Sheringham believes that Rashford’s antics in recent months do not make him deserving of a move to the La Liga champions.

“If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you’re there, you appreciate it. You don’t throw it away and say you want to leave.

“I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club. I hope Rashford doesn’t get the move that he’s hankering for. From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that’s a step up that he hasn’t deserved.”

It won’t be easy for Rashford to get his dream move

It has been widely reported in recent weeks that Rashford’s priority is to join Barcelona, but while he is prepared to wait a little while for the Catalans to open talks with Man United, he wants a solution found as soon as possible.

But the problem is that Barcelona cannot afford to sign him until they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule – and for that to happen, they need to move on another two or three players at the very least, which is easier said than done.