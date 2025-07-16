It’s no secret that Barcelona are looking to sign a new left winger this summer, but their efforts to do so have been without success so far. And that could continue to be the case going forward.

After being snubbed by Nico Williams for the second summer in a row, Barcelona have turned to Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford as their primary alternatives. But neither deal will be straightforward due to their well-documented financial woes.

Liverpool’s asking price for Diaz is out of range, and on top of this, Bayern Munich are pushing hard to sign him. Rashford is more attainable, but Barcelona cannot make a serious attempt until they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which they cannot do until they move on another few players.

In the meantime, there is a chance that both Diaz and Rashford are snapped up. Bayern are preparing a second offer for the former, whose replacement at Liverpool could be the latter – that’s according to reports in England (via Sport), which have said that the Premier League champions are willing to strike a deal with Man United, their bitter rivals.

It would be a major surprise if Liverpool moved for Rashford

Liverpool would need to sign a new left winger of their own if Diaz does leave, which he wants to do. They have a strong interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes, who could be made available for transfer in the near future, but even if a deal cannot be done for him, it would be a very big surprise to see them go for Rashford due to their rivalry with Man United – and not only from their side, with it being equally unlikely that Rashford would want to make the move, given that he is from Manchester.

As such, this one can be chalked up as extremely unlikely, and Barcelona probably won’t be affected if they were to make a serious move for Rashford in the coming weeks.