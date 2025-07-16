Barcelona left-back Gerard Martin has declared that he is not concerned by the prospect of the club signing a third option in his position to compete with Alejandro Balde and himself. Earlier in the summer, Martin caught the eye of multiple Premier League sides, but it appears a move is off the table.

Making his debut early last season, Martin was largely seen as a stopgap solution for Hansi Flick whenever Alejandro Balde was unavailable. Flick placed more trust in him than many expected though, and with Balde out for a crucial spell towards the end of the season, Martin started in the Copa del Rey final and both legs of the Champions League semi-final.

Premier League interest in Gerard Martin

Martin had been linked with a move to the Premier League, with West Ham and Wolves both seemingly interested in him. Barcelona had set an asking price of €12m. Yet he explained that he had no knowledge of any such interest.

“I don’t know if those things are true. If they were, they would have told me. I’m very happy here, at Barca, and I don’t want to leave. If the coach and the management have faith in me, I can’t ask for more,” he told MD.

Martin unconcerned about potential Grimaldo arrival

One of the other stories that emerged earlier in the summer was a potential Barcelona move for former La Masia graduate and Spain international Alejandro Grimaldo. Yet the Catalan defender was unconcerned by the prospect of competition.

Martín: "Playing against Lamine Yamal in training? Defending him is the highest requirement. Everything that comes later in games is easier because I'm already prepared." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 16, 2025

“No, I’m calm. These things come out a lot in all positions, and competition is good for everyone to keep improving.”

Competition from La Masia

It does appear, as things stand, that Martin will be Barcelona’s main alternative to Balde again this season, barring a surprise turn of events. There is a line of reporting that that 18-year-old Jofre Torrents could also be in the first team picture this season though, after impressing for Barca Atletic late last season.