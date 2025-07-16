Dumfries and Gerard Martin compete for the ball
Barcelona

Barcelona defender rules out summer exit – ‘I’m not worried about the competition’

Image via Squakwa

Barcelona left-back Gerard Martin has declared that he is not concerned by the prospect of the club signing a third option in his position to compete with Alejandro Balde and himself. Earlier in the summer, Martin caught the eye of multiple Premier League sides, but it appears a move is off the table.

Making his debut early last season, Martin was largely seen as a stopgap solution for Hansi Flick whenever Alejandro Balde was unavailable. Flick placed more trust in him than many expected though, and with Balde out for a crucial spell towards the end of the season, Martin started in the Copa del Rey final and both legs of the Champions League semi-final.

Premier League interest in Gerard Martin

Martin had been linked with a move to the Premier League, with West Ham and Wolves both seemingly interested in him. Barcelona had set an asking price of €12m. Yet he explained that he had no knowledge of any such interest.

Barcelona left-back Gerard Martin.
Image via Gerard Martin

“I don’t know if those things are true. If they were, they would have told me. I’m very happy here, at Barca, and I don’t want to leave. If the coach and the management have faith in me, I can’t ask for more,” he told MD.

Martin unconcerned about potential Grimaldo arrival

One of the other stories that emerged earlier in the summer was a potential Barcelona move for former La Masia graduate and Spain international Alejandro Grimaldo. Yet the Catalan defender was unconcerned by the prospect of competition.

“No, I’m calm. These things come out a lot in all positions, and competition is good for everyone to keep improving.”

Competition from La Masia

It does appear, as things stand, that Martin will be Barcelona’s main alternative to Balde again this season, barring a surprise turn of events. There is a line of reporting that that 18-year-old Jofre Torrents could also be in the first team picture this season though, after impressing for Barca Atletic late last season.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Gerard Martin

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News