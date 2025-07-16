Barcelona announce new number for Lamine Yamal as contract is signed

Barcelona have announced that Lamine Yamal will be their new number 10, as well as confirming a contract renewal in the process. The Blaugrana have locked in their premier talent until 2031, on a six-year deal with the Blaugrana.

The Blaugrana announced that Lamine Yamal would be their new number 10 via a video, with a mural also painted in his neighbourhood of Rocafonda in Mataro, a town close to Barcelona. Lamine Yamal inherits the number from Ansu Fati, who himself succeeded Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

#FCBarcelona have confirmed Lamine Yamal is their new number 10. pic.twitter.com/tjPNuhZpDu — Football España (@footballespana_) July 16, 2025

Lamine Yamal has eyes on victory this season

Speaking to the Barcelona club media after the renewal, which will remarkably keep him at the club until he is just 23, he described it as ‘a dream’.

“It’s a dream since I was young, and I’m very happy, with all of my family here. It’s a dream.”

“The club is my life. I’ve been here since I was seven years old, it’s my home. To get to the first team from La Masia is a dream, now I’m achieving that dream, and I have to keep working.”

In terms of his goals, the recently turned 18-year-old had his mind firmly on victory.

“To win, always to win, to enjoy myself and to continue growing. But above all to win.”

“[To the fans, my message is that] I’m really looking forward to playing at the new stadium, we’ll enjoy ourselves a lot, and we will win, no doubt.”

Lamine Yamal’s new contract

His new deal will fend off any interest from other giants. The previous season, Paris Saint-Germain had enquired about the then 16-year-old, with figures of around €200m being floated for the teenage wizard. He has a €1b release clause, and is set to become one of the best-earners at Barcelona, with a base wage of €8m per annum. Those wages will be supplemented by bonuses and are likely to ascend with time too.

Contract renewals on the horizon

It is unlikely to be his last contract renewal before 2031 though. Already Lamine Yamal is being spoken about in the same terms as Lionel Messi, who received almost constant renewals, with wage rises coming every two years for the Argentine. Should Lamine Yamal’s progress continue, agent Jorge Mendes will no doubt be renegotiating on a regular basis with the Blaugrana.