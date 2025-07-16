Atletico Madrid star will join Inter Miami in €15m deal – with a twist

Atletico Madrid are set to announce the departure of midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who is set to join MLS side Inter Miami.

Inter Miami, who boast former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, have been in talks with De Paul for a few weeks. After an agreement on personal terms was reached with the Argentina international, club-to-club talks were started, and they are now all-but complete.

Sources from Argentina have claimed that a deal has been agreed between Atleti and Inter Miami, and this has now been confirmed by GiveMeSport. But interestingly, De Paul will not join on a permanent basis – not right away anyway, with the two clubs settling on a loan-to-buy structure.

De Paul will join Inter Miami in the coming days, and he will do so on loan. The MLS side will have the option to buy him during the winter transfer window for €15m, and given that they have already agreed a four-year deal with him, they are expected to activate this clause.

Atleti to extend De Paul’s contract before departure

But there is a chance that Inter Miami do not trigger De Paul’s clause, and if they were not to do so, they – or any other club – would then be able to reach a pre-contract agreement with the 29-year-old that would allow him to join for free from next summer. But this option will be ruled out, with the report confirming that Atleti will extend his contract until 2027 before his exit being confirmed.

Atleti do not necessarily need the money right now, judging by the fact that they have agreed to an initial loan for De Paul. As such, it remains to be seen whether this decision affects their ability to make further signings in the ongoing summer transfer window.