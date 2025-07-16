Atletico Madrid have been very busy in recent weeks – and in the last 24 hours alone, they have confirmed two new signings. But they are not done yet, and another addition could soon be made to Diego Simeone’s squad.

Having already signed Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri, Atleti finalised a deal for Thiago Almada on Tuesday. And earlier on Wednesday, they confirmed the arrival of Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, and they are now moving quickly to secure signing number five of the 2025 summer transfer window.

As reported by Diario AS, Atleti have made a move to sign right-back Jesus Areso from Osasuna. The 26-year-old had appeared destined to sign for Athletic Club in a deal worth €10m, but Los Colchoneros are now prepared to hijack the efforts of those in Bilbao.

Areso, who has a €12m release clause, is open to joining Atleti, and he intends to hear them out before giving the green light to Athletic. As such, there is a chance that he moves to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano instead, where he would compete for a starting spot with Marcos Llorente.

Atleti are preparing for Areso’s arrival

Currently, Simeone has Llorente and Nahuel Molina as right-back options, but in the event of Areso’s arrival, the latter will depart. Atleti are already looking into loaning him out, and El Desmarque have reported that Villarreal have been offered the chance to take him for the 2025-26 season.

Areso would be another excellent addition for Atleti, who are building a very complete squad for the 2025-26 season. He will almost certainly leave Osasuna this summer, and while Athletic are pressing to close his arrival, he could now decide to join Simeone’s squad.

The next few hours will be crucial in this operation. Soon, it will be known whether Areso will be signing for Athletic or Atleti.